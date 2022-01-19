Enbridge announces closing of $750 million subordinated notes offering

CALGARY, AB – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that it has closed its previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2022-A due January 19, 2082 (the “Notes”).
Enbridge intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem its issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 17 (TSX: ENB.PF.I) in accordance with their terms and, pending such redemption, to repay short-term indebtedness, as well as for general corporate purposes.
The Notes were offered in Canada through a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, and CIBC Capital Markets, on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.
The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold within the United States.