Argo’s 2023 oil production

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 1, 2024) – Argo Gold Inc.’s (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (“Argo” or the “Company“) total 2023 oil production was 17,553 barrels for the company’s first year as an oil producer in the Lloydminster area of Alberta, Canada. Argo’s 2023 oil revenue was $952,692 and the company’s net operating cash flow for 2023 was $665,917.

operating cash flow Lindbergh 1, Lindbergh 2, Lloyd 1 17,533 barrels $952,692 $665,917

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold’s website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC Pink: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

jbaker@argogold.ca

www.argogold.com

