BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 11 to 225

Canada averaged 225 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 27% are drilling for natural gas, 59% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 77% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 4% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, Akita Drilling with 5%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

