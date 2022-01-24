Indigenous non-profit looks to acquire ownership of Trans Mountain Pipeline

CALGARY – A new Indigenous non-profit organization is seeking an ownership stake in the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Nesika Services calls itself a grassroots, community-led not-for-profit.

It says its aim is to bring 129 Indigenous communities together to explore equity and revenue sharing opportunities in the pipeline.

Nesika Services says it is not backed by industry or affiliated with financial institutions or operating parties.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline transports 300,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to the West Coast.

It is owned and operated by Trans Mountain Corp., a federal Crown corporation.