Obsidian Energy announces 2022 drilling program and guidance as well as update on development program

Calgary, Alberta – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) (“Obsidian Energy” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce our 2022 guidance, building on our successful drilling results in the Cardium while further expanding activity in Peace River. A total of $143 to $149 million in capital expenditures, plus an additional $14 million in decommissioning expenditures, is planned for 2022. We currently have four drilling rigs active in our 2022 drilling program, which includes 19 wells (18.0 net) in our Willesden Green and Pembina assets and an additional ten wells (10.0 net) in our Peace River asset, including four appraisal wells into the Clearwater formation.

Our 2022 development program is deliberately front half weighted to take advantage of improved commodity prices and continuous operations. At forecasted pricing, our program allows us to maintain the momentum and efficiencies from our 2021 program, grow average production by approximately 13 percent in 2022 (prior to the inclusion of our Peace River Oil Partnership (“PROP”) acquisition late last year) and generate significant free cash flow. Additionally, should commodity prices prove to be favourable, we have the option to increase the development program during the second half of the year, including potential follow-on activity in our Peace River asset.

“We are excited to continue further developing our assets in 2022, while generating free cash flow for debt repayment and other shareholder value initiatives,” said Stephen Loukas, Obsidian Energy’s Interim President and CEO. “For the first time since COVID-19 began, we expect to grow production from the prior year. Our Cardium assets, including our return to the Pembina area, continue to deliver excellent results and we’ve expanded our focus to apply our technical knowledge and proven execution ability to our Peace River Bluesky assets. In addition, we have commenced appraising the Clearwater formation within our Peace River area. With ample opportunities in our portfolio, we are in a great position for the future.”

Stephen Loukas continued, “Our 2022 program, combined with strong commodity prices, is expected to result in significant free cash flow of $166 million at the midpoint of our guidance. Initially, these funds will be allocated towards debt repayment, reducing our net debt to funds flow from operations ratio to below 1.0 times. We expect to complete our debt refinancing during the first half of 2022, following which we will reevaluate our second half program and look to appropriately balance production growth, debt repayment and return of capital as we move forward through 2022.”

2022 GUIDANCE

With a strong start to our 2022 development program, we expect to grow average production to 29,100 to 30,100 boe/d in 2022, through the drilling of 29 wells (28.0 net). With a continued supportive commodity price environment, our program further positions us for additional development in the second half of 2022.

Net operating expenses per boe are expected to be lower than 2021 levels largely due to increased production volumes and continued operational cost controls, despite current inflationary pressures on the industry. Increases in both free cash flow and funds flow from operations from 2021 are expected due to the continued strong performance of our high netback Willesden Green development, the higher pricing environment and a diverse development program.

We expect to generate between $149 to $185 million of free cash flow in 2022 (using the midpoint of our guidance and WTI between US$70 and US$80 per barrel), which will initially be directed toward further debt reduction. This is expected to result in a 2022 net debt to funds flow from operations of below 1.0 times. Our full year 2022 guidance is presented below.

2022E Guidance Production1 boe/d 29,100 – 30,100 % Oil and NGLs % 66% Capital expenditures $ millions 143 – 149 Decommissioning Expenditures2 $ millions 14 Net operating expenses $ /boe 12.00 – 12.90 General & administrative $ /boe 1.55 – 1.65 Based on midpoint of above guidance WTI Range US$/bbl 70.00 75.00 80.00 Funds flow from operations3 $ millions 309 326 345 Free cash flow 3 $ millions 149 166 185 Net debt4 $ millions 271 254 235 Net debt to FFO4 times 0.9x 0.8x 0.7x

(1) Mid-point of guidance range: 11,800 bbl/d light oil, 5,175 bbl/d heavy oil, 2,450 bbl/d NGLs and 61.1 mmcf/d natural gas. Average production volumes do not include any forecasted production associated with Clearwater exploratory capital expenditures.

(2) Decommissioning expenditures do not include grants and allocations to be utilized by the Company under the ASRP.

(3) Pricing assumptions outlined are forecasted for the full year of 2022 and includes AECO forward strip pricing and risk management (hedging) adjustments as of January 21, 2022. Guidance FFO and FCF includes approximately $19 million of estimated charges for full year 2022 related to the deferred share units, performance share units and non-treasury incentive plan cash compensation amounts which are based on a share price of $8.00 per share. The charge is primarily due to the Company’s increased share price in 2022 compared to the closing price on December 31, 2021, of $5.21 per share.

(4) Net Debt figures estimated as at December 31, 2022.

2022 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

We are excited with the potential for our 2022 development program that began in December 2021. Currently utilizing four rigs, the program is first half weighted with the drilling of 20 of our 29 planned high working interest wells across our broad, high quality asset base in the Willesden Green, Pembina and Peace River areas. With continued support of commodity prices, we will revaluate our second half program as the year progresses to further access the growth potential of our assets.

Drilling activity Gross (net) wells Willesden Green (Cardium) 12 (12.0 ) Pembina (Cardium / Vertical) 7 (6.0 ) 1 Peace River (Bluesky / Clearwater) 10 (10.0 ) 2 TOTAL 29 (28.0 )

(1) One Pembina well (0.9 net) was spud in 2021 and rig-released in 2022; it is included in these totals.

(2) All wells rig-released in 2022 are expected to be brought on production in 2022, except for two Bluesky wells in our Peace River asset. It is expected that these two wells will be brought on production in the first quarter of 2023.

Additional detail regarding our planned 2022 development activity is as follows:

Willesden Green: Our 2022 program extends our successful 2021 horizontal drilling campaign in our Crimson and Faraway assets with the drilling of 12 (12.0 net) wells. We are utilizing two drilling rigs in the area during 2022 to mitigate expenses associated with operating during spring thaw conditions and maximize production additions.

Pembina: The Company successfully returned to development drilling in the Pembina area in the second half of 2021. Our 2022 program builds upon this success with five additional locations that offset our recent 2021 wells. This one-rig program also includes two low-cost vertical wells, leveraging our strong understanding of these compelling deeper horizons.

Peace River: We resumed development drilling in PROP that targeted the Bluesky formation in November 2021, in conjunction with our acquisition of PROP’s remaining 45 percent interest. Continuing our momentum, we plan to drill an additional six Bluesky locations in 2022.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company will begin appraisal drilling of our 473 sections of Clearwater formation rights within our Peace River asset. Given well designs are very similar for both Bluesky and Clearwater wells, our considerable experience with the Bluesky formation is expected to greatly assist in the successful development of this formation.

Early in 2022, we received an additional $2 million of Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“ASRP“) support with the expansion of Period 5, bringing total support from the ASRP to over $37 million (on a gross basis) of grants and allocations. Including the impact from our $14 million in planned decommissioning expenses, we anticipate successfully abandoning over 300 net wells and over 500 km of pipelines (net) in 2022, further demonstrating our commitment to reducing our impact on the environment.

2021 OPERATIONS UPDATE

Obsidian Energy closed the year with another strong operational quarter, exiting the year with significant operational momentum for 2022. Our full year 2021 production averaged 24,605 boe/d, which is within our guidance range. As previously disclosed, a minor delay in the closing of the remaining 45 percent interest in PROP impacted annualized average production by approximately 70 boe/d on a full-year basis.

The Company is in the process of completing the last of its activity related to its 2021 development program with the remaining 7 (6.8 net) wells coming on production throughout the first quarter. A brief update from our early January operations update is as follows:

Willesden Green: Production results for our Willesden Green program remain on internal estimates. Shown below are initial 30-day production updates for our recent wells on an average per well, 100 percent working interest basis, and expected activity timing for wells not yet on stream.

Faraway 6-22 pad (four wells): IP30 of 265 boe/d (91 percent light oil)

Faraway 4-17 pad (two wells): Fracturing completed mid-January First production in mid-February

Faraway 1-25 existing pad (one additional well): Fracturing completed mid-January First production in mid-February

Faraway 2-18 pad (one Mannville gas well) Last seven days of 926 boe/d (13 percent field condensate)



Pembina: The Company successfully returned to development drilling in the Pembina area in mid-2021. Shown below are production updates for our remaining 2021 development program wells on an average per well, gross basis, and expected activity timing for wells not yet on stream.

PCU#9 7-17 pad (three wells): IP30 of 182 boe/d (61 percent light oil) IP60 of 199 boe/d (59 percent light oil)

PCU#9 2-15 pad (two wells): IP30 of 248 boe/d (69 percent light oil)

PCU#9 16-9 pad (two wells) Fracturing completed in early January First production in early February

LNU 12-17 pad (one well) Fracturing in mid-January First production in mid-February



Peace River: We resumed development drilling in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a four-well program (4.0 net) that targeted the Bluesky formation. After recovering drilling water, these new wells on stream are exhibiting very strong initial production rates of over 2,000 boe/d (100 percent heavy oil) and are above our internal estimates. Updated results for the Bluesky wells are as follows, shown as an average per well (on a gross basis):

6-31 pad (three wells): Twenty days on production Last seven days of 516 boe/d per well (100 percent heavy oil)

14-25 pad (one well): Began dewatering phase on January 17, 2022. The well is cleaning up and now producing 400 boe/d (100 percent heavy oil).



In December, the Company participated in the drilling of one (0.5 net) Clearwater well in the Dawson area with an operator with significant experience in the play, accelerating our appraisal activity. This well is now producing heavy oil during its clean up phase.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE

Obsidian Energy announces a leadership transition with the departure of Aaron Smith, Senior Vice President Development and Operations, effective January 31, 2022. Mr. Smith has served the Company for approximately 3.5 years in various leadership roles, contributing significantly to the success of the Company. In connection with the change, Cliff Swadling, currently the Senior Director of Productions and Operations, will move into the role of VP, Operations effective immediately. Mr. Swadling joined the Company in January 2017 and has held various roles during his tenure.

“These changes to our management team reflect a natural evolution as we transition the Company towards growth,” commented Mr. Loukas. “Aaron has been a key contributor to Obsidian Energy’s leadership team during a time of adversity. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and Obsidian Energy’s staff, I wish to offer my sincere gratitude for his dedication and corporate stewardship, which has enabled Obsidian Energy to navigate a difficult period in the energy industry. I wish him the very best in his future endeavors. I would also like to welcome Cliff to the management team. Cliff’s extensive operational experience and leadership style will help guide our team as we pivot to a growth agenda. With his involvement in the Company’s day-to-day operational activities over the past five years, this transition will be seamless.”

HEDGING UPDATE

The Company has the following financial oil and gas contracts in place on a weighted average basis:

Term Notional Volume Pricing (CAD) Oil – WTI January 2022 8,016 bbl/d $98.82/bbl February 2022 7,750 bbl/d $101.81/bbl March 2022 2,750 bbl/d $104.31/bbl Natural Gas – AECO January 2021 – March 2022 25,591 mcf/d $4.63/mcf

Additionally, the Company has the following physical contracts in place:

Notional Volume Pricing (USD) Heavy Oil Differential1 – USD January 2022 1,350 bbl/d ($31.50)/bbl February – March 2022 1,150 bbl/d ($31.50)/bbl

(1) Hedged on a USD basis and inclusive of WCS differential, quality, and transportation charges.

In addition, PROP Energy 45 Limited Partnership, our wholly owned limited recourse subsidiary that purchased 45 percent of the PROP units from a third party on November 24, 2021, entered into the following financial hedges in conjunction with the acquisition financing:

Term Notional Volume Pricing (USD) Oil – WTI Q1 2022 1,502 bbl/d $66.24/bbl Q2 2022 1,121 bbl/d $65.11/bbl Q3 2022 593 bbl/d $63.26/bbl Q4 2022 606 bbl/d $62.30/bbl Heavy Oil – WCS Differential Q1 2022 939 bbl/d ($17.45)/bbl Q2 2022 801 bbl/d ($15.43)/bbl



