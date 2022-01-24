Pieridae Energy’s strategic review process concludes

CALGARY, Alberta – Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) today announced it has concluded the strategic review process announced in July 2021. The goal of the process was to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives with a view to enhancing shareholder value. Those strategic alternatives could have included a corporate sale, merger, a sale of a material portion of Pieridae’s assets or other transactions.
At that time, Pieridae’s Board of Directors authorized the creation of a special committee to review and evaluate potential strategic alternatives and transactions. As well, Pieridae hired Peters & Co. Limited (“Peters & Co.”) to advise the Company during the strategic review process.
The strategic review is now complete, the special committee has been dissolved and the mandate of Peters & Co. has ended. Ultimately, the special committee concluded that the various alternatives presented were not compelling relative to the Company’s stand-alone prospects. The restructuring of Pieridae’s credit agreement announced January 4, 2022 played a role in the special committee’s conclusion. The full Pieridae Board supported and approved the conclusion of the special committee.
“I want to thank the Board’s special committee and Peters & Co. for their diligence, professionalism and thoroughness working through the strategic review process over the last number of months,” said Pieridae CEO Alfred Sorensen. “We are now in a position to proactively move the Company forward and will work to enhance shareholder value, having reached an agreement with our senior secured lender to both consolidate our debt and amend certain terms and covenants of our credit agreement.”