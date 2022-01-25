Calroc Industries Inc. major announcement and facility acquisition

Calroc Industries Inc. is pleased to announce that they have successfully completed the process of acquiring the Automated Tank Manufacturing facility in Kitscoty, AB. Calroc will be rebranding this location over the coming weeks and the facility will be known as Calroc Kitscoty.

Calroc will be transitioning and moving all refurbishment and manufacturing to this state-of-the-art facility over the coming months. They are planning to utilize as many of the well-trained ATM personnel that are available and look forward to becoming a part of the community of Kitscoty. The Management and Production Team at Calroc are also excited to move their refurbishment and manufacturing inside to better serve their existing and new customers.

The new Calroc Kitscoty Facility will be the hub of reconditioning and refurbishment of Calroc Industries 500+ Storage Tank inventory consisting of 100BBL, 200BBL, 400BBL, 750BBL, 1000BBL, and 2000BBL Tanks. Other exciting services being offered out of the Calroc Kitscoty location are as follows:

Insulation of Storage Tanks, Shipping Containers, and underneath Skidded Buildings

External Paint of Storage Tanks, Structural Skids, and Pressure Vessels and Piping

Internal Coating of Storage Tanks

Building Refurbishment for Separator Buildings, Cut Shacks, MCC Buildings, and Pump and Disposal Buildings

AND……Calroc Industries Inc. is EXPANDING their Pumpjack Repair Division in a dedicated bay of the Calroc Kitscoty facility to better serve their Pumpjack clientele in the north/central AB and north/central SK regions.

Calroc’s mandate is to help our customers produce oil at the lowest possible input cost through our integrated divisions working together to save cost for the oilfield producer. Calroc is will always be your one-stop shop for the producer from start to finish. This acquisition will further Calroc Industries stake as the largest new, refurbished, and surplus oilfield equipment retailer in Western Canada.

Make Calroc part of your team on your next project to see how we can save you time and money!

Calroc Industries Inc looks forward to filling this new location up with your projects. Please contact any of their Sales Team at the following numbers:

Dan Echino – 403-613-7134 dan@calroc.ca Larry Holman – 403-852-0966 larry@calroc.ca

Craig Marriott – 780-205-0091 craig@calroc.ca Jason Chetter – 780-870-5654 chetter@calroc.ca