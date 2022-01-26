Diesel portable air compressors equipment sale

Whether you are an oil and gas producer, service company, or are involved in sandblasting, pipeline pigging or any other trickle-down industry of the oil and gas sector, chances are you require a diesel portable air compressor from time to time.

If you have been in the workforce longer than 3 years, you are all too familiar with the challenges currently facing a prospective owner of this type of equipment. Brand new – sounds great, but with Tier 4 Final emissions standards, the price of a new diesel-driven piece of equipment went up overnight anywhere from 30-50%. Not just the engine, the entire asset purchase price went up.

Like most portable compressor owners, your next pivot was directly to the private sale market for used equipment. Where pricing can be very attractive, and often seeming too good to be true – until you realize it IS too good to be true when you bring your ‘new’ portable compressor back to the yard only to discover the previous owner had just slapped their old bucket of bolts together, threw on a quick coat of paint and made their problem YOUR problem.

The solution – buy with confidence from Central Air Equipment (CAE)’s fleet of portable rental compressors, maintained meticulously by our industry-leading team of experts in our Service Department who specialize ONLY in air compressors. All units come serviced and ready to go, and every winter, we like to ‘freshen up the fleet’ – and every unit is available at a rock bottom, blowout price with the peace of mind of buying from true compressed air experts.

Call or email Justin at (403) 243-8003 / justinf@cae-ltd.ca, and we will find the best unit to meet your needs.