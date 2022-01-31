Suncor Energy Inc expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Suncor Energy Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 3.

The company is expected to report a 75.1% increase in revenue to C$11.545 billion from C$6.59 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Suncor Energy Inc is for earnings of 94 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 9 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 “strong buy” or “buy,” 5 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Suncor Energy Inc is C$43​, about 15.5% above​ its last closing price of C$36.32.