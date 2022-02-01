Webinar: Improving operations team performance to reduce OPEX and lower ESG risk – without new hires

How can oil and gas producers hit their 2022 goals, without new hires?

Operations teams are caught in the cross hairs of efficient production demands, intensifying compliance requirements and a looming labour shortage.

See how leading North American producers are tackling these challenges and generating more performance from their upstream operations, without new hires.

Webinar: Build Operations Team Capacity

When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT (10 am PT / 1 pm ET)

Where: Zoom webinar – register for link

Anyone who registers receives the recording.

Level up your operations performance this year with practical guidance on how to build your operations team capacity. Using lessons from leading North American producers, the webinar will show how operations technology can improve team capacity so companies generate more business value with less ESG risk – without adding new hires.

You will learn:

Operations issues today and actual costs

How technology can equip operations teams to perform

Potential gains to be made – OPEX reduction, ESG performance, workforce safety – without new hires

Roadmap to level-up operations performance.

[Register Here] link to: https://hubs.la/Q012RP5s0

Presenter:

Adam Cann, Director of Operations and Co-founder of EZ Ops

Adam Cann, Co-Founder of EZ Ops has worked in oil field operations for over 15 years. He co-founded EZ Ops in 2015 to take the software the team had developed for their own efficient field management and offer it to other producers. Since then, EZ Ops has earned a 100% adoption rate among North America’s leading upstream producers delivering tens of millions in savings for clients, certainty of hitting ESG goals, and rewarding work for operators.

EZ Ops software equips oil and gas operations teams to focus on the top priorities for action to produce the cleanest and most profitable hydrocarbons in the world. Built by operators for operators, EZ Ops has a 100% adoption rate in the field.