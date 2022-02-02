Questerre polling data confirms majority of Quebecers support developing natural gas with new technologies

CALGARY, Alberta – Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today the recent Quebec polling results on developing natural gas with new technologies.
Over 66% of decided Quebecers support local natural gas development and 20% have no opinion. This support increases to 74% with only 15% against if new technology is used to eliminate emissions, the use of municipal water systems and the use of toxic fluids below ground and 11% have no opinion.
Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “Over three years ago, the current Government made it clear to us that their approval for our project depended on demonstrating social acceptability. We have since worked closely with stakeholders to understand their concerns. This polling data and the support of local towns, farmers, trade unions and First Nations shows the progress we have made to achieve this goal.”
The poll was conducted for the Quebec Energy Association by Leger Marketing Inc. in October 2021. It sampled 2,800 Quebecers in all regions of the province. It has an estimated margin of error of 1.9%, 19 times out of 20.
Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant-high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.
Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.