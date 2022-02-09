Enbridge Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share

Enbridge Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 11.

The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 12.7% increase in revenue to C$11.281 billion from C$10.01 billion a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.

​Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Enbridge Inc is for earnings of 74 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 56 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Enbridge Inc is C$57​, about 25% above​ its last closing price of $42.74. ​​​

Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars).