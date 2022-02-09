i3 Energy PLC announces March 2022 dividend declaration

EASTLEIGH, UK – i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.
Monthly Dividend
i3 announces its March 2022 dividend totaling £1.1827 million and confirms the following:
Dividend: 0.105 pence/share
Ex-Dividend Date: 17 February 2022
Record Date: 18 February 2022
Payment Date: 11 March 2022
Payment to shareholders holding their shares on the TSX will be made in Canadian dollars using the exchange rate from the Bank of England at close on the Dividend announcement date, 9 February 2022.
