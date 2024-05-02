BOE Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. announces annual general meeting results

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

( %)

Number

( %)

James Riddell

114,853,112

99.76

275,160

0.24

James Bell

103,437,570

89.85

11,690,702

10.15

Wilfred Gobert

111,627,876

96.96

3,500,396

3.04

Dirk Jungé

114,279,720

99.26

848,552

0.74

Kim Lynch Proctor

114,885,635

99.79

242,637

0.21

Keith MacLeod

114,862,278

99.77

265,994

0.23

Jill McAuley

115,067,874

99.95

60,398

0.05

Susan Riddell Rose

99,536,075

86.46

15,592,197

13.54

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders was approved with 116,787,287 (98.85%) of the votes cast for and 1,362,634 (1.15%) votes withheld.

An ordinary resolution approving the Cash Bonus and Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company was approved with 95,652,405 (83.08%) of the votes cast for and 19,475,867 (16.92%) of the votes cast against.

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan of the Company was approved with 95,627,553 (83.06%) of the votes cast for and 19,500,719 (16.94%) of the votes cast against.

About Paramount 

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/02/c7946.html