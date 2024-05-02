Paramount Resources Ltd. announces annual general meeting results

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Number
|
( %)
|
Number
|
( %)
|
James Riddell
|
114,853,112
|
99.76
|
275,160
|
0.24
|
James Bell
|
103,437,570
|
89.85
|
11,690,702
|
10.15
|
Wilfred Gobert
|
111,627,876
|
96.96
|
3,500,396
|
3.04
|
Dirk Jungé
|
114,279,720
|
99.26
|
848,552
|
0.74
|
Kim Lynch Proctor
|
114,885,635
|
99.79
|
242,637
|
0.21
|
Keith MacLeod
|
114,862,278
|
99.77
|
265,994
|
0.23
|
Jill McAuley
|
115,067,874
|
99.95
|
60,398
|
0.05
|
Susan Riddell Rose
|
99,536,075
|
86.46
|
15,592,197
|
13.54
The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders was approved with 116,787,287 (98.85%) of the votes cast for and 1,362,634 (1.15%) votes withheld.
An ordinary resolution approving the Cash Bonus and Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company was approved with 95,652,405 (83.08%) of the votes cast for and 19,475,867 (16.92%) of the votes cast against.
In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan of the Company was approved with 95,627,553 (83.06%) of the votes cast for and 19,500,719 (16.94%) of the votes cast against.
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.
SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/02/c7946.html