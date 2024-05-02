Paramount Resources Ltd. announces annual general meeting results

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number ( %) Number ( %) James Riddell 114,853,112 99.76 275,160 0.24 James Bell 103,437,570 89.85 11,690,702 10.15 Wilfred Gobert 111,627,876 96.96 3,500,396 3.04 Dirk Jungé 114,279,720 99.26 848,552 0.74 Kim Lynch Proctor 114,885,635 99.79 242,637 0.21 Keith MacLeod 114,862,278 99.77 265,994 0.23 Jill McAuley 115,067,874 99.95 60,398 0.05 Susan Riddell Rose 99,536,075 86.46 15,592,197 13.54

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders was approved with 116,787,287 (98.85%) of the votes cast for and 1,362,634 (1.15%) votes withheld.

An ordinary resolution approving the Cash Bonus and Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company was approved with 95,652,405 (83.08%) of the votes cast for and 19,475,867 (16.92%) of the votes cast against.

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan of the Company was approved with 95,627,553 (83.06%) of the votes cast for and 19,500,719 (16.94%) of the votes cast against.

About Paramount

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

