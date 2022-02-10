Birchcliff Energy Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December

Birchcliff Energy Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 42 cents per share.
Revenue rose 83.1% to C$289.81 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$310.20 million.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 40 cents.
The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 6.8% in the last three months.
In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate
Birchcliff Energy Ltd shares had risen by 2.6% this quarter.
The company reported quarterly net income of C$106.1 million.
Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Birchcliff Energy Ltd is C$9.00
The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 “strong buy” or “buy,” 2 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”