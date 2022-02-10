Birchcliff Energy Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December

Birchcliff Energy Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 40 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

Revenue rose 83.1% to C$289.81 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$310.20 million.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 40 cents​.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 6.8% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate

Birchcliff Energy Ltd shares had risen by 2.6% this quarter.

The company reported quarterly net income of C$106.1 million.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Birchcliff Energy Ltd is C$9.00

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 “strong buy” or “buy,” 2 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”