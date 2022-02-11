TC Energy Corp expected to post earnings of C$1.07 a share

TC Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 15.

The company is expected to report a 7.6% increase in revenue to C$3.546 billion from C$3.3 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

​Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for TC Energy Corp is for earnings of C$1.07 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of C$1.15 per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 “strong buy” or “buy,” 4 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for TC Energy Corp is C$70​, about 26.4% above​ its last closing price of $51.52.