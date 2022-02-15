Before you can ramp up drilling, you need to ramp up pre-license applications

2022 is shaping up to be the most active drilling season in years. Are you challenged by the various applications and directives necessary for obtaining drilling licenses?

To get a drilling license, operators must provide accurate, validated data that meets standards set for various directives. Cutbacks in drilling departments have reduced the expertise and understanding of applying for applications, leaving some unprepared or understaffed to properly achieve compliance.

RegulatorySuite from XI Technologies can help. Our tools deliver enhanced datasets and tools compiled from originally sourced government information and a step-by-step web application that guides you through process of pre-licensing research and applications.

Advantages of a guided process:

Save time: Quicker workflow for AER Directive’s 008 and 056.

Quicker workflow for AER Directive’s 008 and 056. Gain peace of mind: Recorded audit trail of work done.

Recorded audit trail of work done. Eliminate redundancy: Do the work once. The software will remember your changes and you can apply them instantly to future reports.

Do the work once. The software will remember your changes and you can apply them instantly to future reports. Collaborate easily: Transfer reports to colleagues with no more confusion over multiple versions. Audit trail still ensures accountability.

Transfer reports to colleagues with no more confusion over multiple versions. Audit trail still ensures accountability. Improve accessibility: Safe, secure web-based platform provides 24/7 access via any internet-connected device.

Safe, secure web-based platform provides 24/7 access via any internet-connected device. Streamline efforts: H2S Reports and XI’s Surface Casing Report share your changes allowing for quicker Dir 008 and Dir 036 compliance.

Reports and XI’s Casing Report share your changes allowing for quicker Dir 008 and Dir 036 compliance. Customize reports: Flexible exporting functions allow you to report and document your results.

H2SReport

Rest assured in the quality of data. With over two decades of experience in H2S Release Rate Assessments, XI provides the most reliable data to evaluate the potential H2S risks in your prospective locations. Calculate release rates that satisfy the requirements set by the governing provincial bodies and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

H2SComplete

Don’t have resources to do your assessments in house? Have your H2S release rate assessment fully prepared and ready for submission by an accredited engineer at a lower cost and faster response time (3-5 days) than typical consulting firms. This cost-effective, turnkey service includes the analysis, validation, calculations, and documentation necessary to meet regulatory demands.

SurfaceCasing Report

XI’s SurfaceCasing Report makes it faster, easier, and less redundant calculate your surface casing depth with location-specific data and software that guides you through the required steps. You receive the entire history of recorded tests and data in the vicinity of your location, to establish Surface Casing compliance, aid with STICK diagram completion, and determine proper well design.

Discover why companies actively drilling in the WCSB rely on XI Technologies data and tools to simplify their regulatory compliance and operate sustainably.