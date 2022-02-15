TC Energy Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December

TC Energy Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$1.06​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fourteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of C$1.07 per share.

Revenue rose 8.7% to C$3.58 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$3.59 billion.

TC Energy Corp’s reported EPS for the quarter was C$1.14​.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.9% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate

TC Energy Corp shares had risen by 13.3% this quarter.

The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.12 billion.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for TC Energy Corp is C$69.50

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 “strong buy” or “buy,” 11 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”