Gear Energy Ltd. announces fourth quarter 2021 operating results and year-end reserves summary

Forward-looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the continuation of making the balance sheet a strategic priority in 2022; the projection of net debt to be zero in the second quarter of 2022 using current forecasted prices; the transitioning towards a financial strategy that includes material returns to shareholders through potential for share buybacks, dividends, and expanded growth and acquisition opportunities; future hedges structured to capture as much upside in a commodity price recovery; 2022 outlook that targets three to four per cent annual growth in production through low-risk investment into core area drilling and waterflood opportunities, continued commitment of Gear’s environmental footprint through abandonment and reclamation activities, and the ability to return free funds from operations to shareholders through a combination of share buybacks and/or dividends; 2022 guidance including expected annual average production (including commodity weightings), expected royalty rate, expected operating and transportation costs, expected general and administrative costs, expected interest expense and expected capital and abandonment expenditures; and 2022 FFO and FFO less capital and abandonment expenditures at various WTI prices.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Gear including, without limitation: that Gear will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of Gear’s reserves and resource volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; and the continued availability of adequate debt and equity financing and funds from operations to fund its planned expenditures. Gear believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

To the extent that any forward-looking information contained herein may be considered a financial outlook, such information has been included to provide readers with an understanding of management’s assumptions used for budgeting and developing future plans and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Gear’s products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Gear or by third party operators of Gear’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; any action taken by Gear’s lenders to reduce borrowing capacity or demand repayment under its Credit Facilities; inaccurate estimation of Gear’s oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; and the impact of competitors. In addition, any future share buybacks, payments of dividends or any other distributions to shareholders will depend on the Board of Directors of Gear determining that such actions are in the best interests of the Company. Gear’s Board of Directors may determine that any available cash should be allocated for other purposes such as acquisitions or additional capital expenditures instead of making distributions to shareholders. In addition, forward-looking information and statements are subject to certain other risks detailed from time to time in Gear’s public documents including in Gear’s most current annual information form which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Gear does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP and other financial measures that Gear uses to analyze financial performance. These specified financial measures include non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures, and are not defined by IFRS and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP and other financial measures. Management believes that the non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company are key performance measures for Gear and provide investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. These key performance indicators and benchmarks as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered an alternative to or more meaningful than their most directly comparable financial measure presented in the financial statements, as an indication of the Company’s performance. Descriptions of the non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, where applicable, is provided below.

Funds from Operations

Funds from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital and decommissioning liabilities settled. Gear evaluates its financial performance primarily on funds from operations and considers it a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate the funds from operations necessary to fund its capital program and decommissioning liabilities and repay debt. The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations from cash flows from operating activities.

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities to funds from operations:

Three months ended Year ended ($ thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities 17,421 8,016 9,601 51,881 30,217 Decommissioning liabilities settled (1) 1,000 141 40 1,619 920 Change in non-cash working capital (483 ) 96 6,314 868 2,292 Funds from operations 17,938 8,253 15,955 54,368 33,429

Decommissioning liabilities settled includes only expenditures made by Gear.

Funds from Operations per BOE

Funds from operations per boe is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, divided by sales production for the period. Gear considers this a useful non-GAAP ratio for management and investors as it evaluates financial performance on a per boe level, which enables better comparison to other oil and gas companies in demonstrating its ability to generate the funds from operations necessary to fund its capital program and settle decommissioning liabilities and repay debt.

Funds from operations per weighted average basic share

Funds from operations per weighted average basic share is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, divided by the weighted average basic share amount. Gear considers this non-GAAP ratio a useful measure for management and investors as it demonstrates its ability to generate the funds from operations, on a per weighted average basic share basis, necessary to fund its capital program and settle decommissioning liabilities and repay debt.

Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management measure defined as debt plus amounts outstanding under subordinated convertible debentures (“Convertible Debentures”) less current working capital items (excluding debt, Convertible Debentures, risk management contracts and decommissioning liabilities). Gear believes net debt provides management and investors with a measure that is a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet. Changes in net debt are primarily a result of funds from operations, capital and abandonment expenditures and equity issuances.

Reconciliation of debt to net debt:

Capital Structure and Liquidity

($ thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Debt 26,355 50,749 Convertible Debentures (at face value) (1) – 13,185 Working capital (surplus) (2) (10,525 ) (11,070 ) Net debt 15,830 52,864

Excludes unamortized portion of issuance costs. Excludes risk management contracts, debt, Convertible Debentures and decommissioning liabilities.

Net Debt to Funds from Operations

Net debt to funds from operations is a non-GAAP ratio and is defined as net debt, as defined and reconciled to debt above, divided by the funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, for the year. Gear uses net debt to funds from operations to analyze financial and operating performance. Gear considers this a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to pay off its debt and take on new debt, if necessary, using the most recent annual results.

Net Debt to Quarterly Annualized Funds from Operations

Net debt to quarterly annualized funds from operations is a non-GAAP ratio and is defined as net debt, as defined and reconciled to debt above, divided by the annualized funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, for the most recently completed quarter. Gear uses net debt to quarterly annualized funds from operations to analyze financial and operating performance. Gear considers this a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to pay off its debt and take on new debt, if necessary, using the most recent quarter’s results.

Debt Adjusted Shares

Debt adjusted shares is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the weighted average shares plus the share equivalent on Gear’s average net debt, as defined and reconciled to debt above, over the period, assuming that net debt were to be extinguished with a share issuance based on a certain share price; however, it should be noted that Gear’s bank debt is not convertible into shares and, although Gear’s Convertible Debentures were convertible into shares, the calculation of debt adjusted shares was not based on the conversion of the Convertible Debentures in accordance with the terms of such Convertible Debentures. The calculation of debt adjusted shares assumes that Gear issues shares for cash proceeds and such proceeds are used to repay the amounts outstanding under both the Company’s bank debt and the Convertible Debentures. The Convertible Debentures are assumed to be extinguished in the per debt adjusted share calculations. Gear has used the ten-day volume weighted average share price ending at the end of the period as this share price better captures the actual price that could be theoretically used in the event that shares are hypothetically issued to extinguish outstanding debt. Gear considers debt adjusted shares a useful measure for management and investors as it enables oil and gas companies to be put on an equal, enterprise value-based footing when calculating per share numbers.

Reconciliation of weighted average basic shares to debt adjusted shares:

Three months ended Year ended (thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Weighted average basic shares 259,360 216,490 258,274 248,665 216,545 Average share price (1) 0.89 0.28 0.79 0.89 0.28 Average net debt (2) 21,845 56,704 30,639 34,347 61,308 Share equivalent on average net debt (3) 24,545 202,514 38,783 38,592 218,957 Debt adjusted shares 283,905 419,004 297,057 287,257 435,502

Average share price obtained by a ten-day volume weighted average price ending at the end of the period. Average net debt obtained by a simple average between opening and ending net debt for the quarters and years ended. Share equivalent on average net debt obtained by average net debt divided by average share price.

Reserves per debt adjusted shares

Reserves per debt adjusted shares is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as reserves, boe, divided by debt adjusted shares, as defined and reconciled to weighted average basic shares above. Gear considers reserves, boe, per debt adjusted shares a useful non-GAAP ratio for management and investors as it enables oil and gas companies to be put on an equal, enterprise value-based footing when calculating per share numbers to demonstrate the Company’s ability to produce oil and gas.

(boe per debt adjusted share) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Proved developed producing 0.031 0.017 Total proved 0.058 0.030 Total proved plus probable 0.092 0.054

Reserves value before tax 10 per cent per debt adjusted shares

Reserves value before tax 10 per cent per debt adjusted shares is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as reserves value before tax 10 per cent, divided by debt adjusted shares, as defined and reconciled to weighted average basic shares above. Gear considers reserves value before tax 10 per cent per debt adjusted shares a useful non-GAAP ratio for management and investors as it enables oil and gas companies to be put on an equal, enterprise value-based footing when calculating per share numbers to demonstrate the Company’s ability to produce oil and gas.

($ per debt adjusted share) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Proved developed producing 0.554 0.169 Total proved 0.845 0.251 Total proved plus probable 1.379 0.506

Operating Netback

Operating netbacks are non-GAAP ratios calculated based on the amount of revenues received on a per unit of production basis after royalties and operating costs. Management considers operating netback to be a key measure of operating performance and profitability on a per unit basis of production. Management believes that netback provides investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. The measurement on a per boe basis assists management and investors with evaluating operating performance on a comparable basis.

Finding and Development (“F&D”) Costs and Finding, Development and Acquisition (“FD&A”) Costs

F&D costs and FD&A costs are non-GAAP ratios. The calculation for F&D includes all exploration, development capital for that period plus the change in FDC for that period. This total capital including the change in the FDC is then divided by the change in reserves for that period incorporating all revisions for that same period. The calculation for FD&A is calculated in the same manner except it also accounts for any acquisition costs incurred during the period. Gear considers F&D and FD&A as useful non-GAAP ratios for management and investors to measure the return of investment or capital efficiency of the Company’s capital expenditures.

Recycle Ratio

Recycle ratio is a non-GAAP ratio. Recycle ratio is calculated by dividing operating netback per barrel of oil equivalent by either F&D or FD&A costs on a per barrel of oil equivalent. Management uses recycle ratio to relate the cost of adding reserves to the expected cash flows to be generated.

Net Asset Value (“NAV”)

NAV is a supplementary financial measure the composition of which is set out under the heading “Efficiency Ratios” in this press release. Gear considers NAV a useful supplementary measure for management and investors as it enables oil and gas companies to measure the value of an outstanding share of the Company based on the independent reserves evaluation of the Company’s reserves plus certain assumptions made by management as to the value of the other assets of the Company. For the purposes of calculating NAV as presented herein, undeveloped land has been based on internal estimates of the value of the Company’s undeveloped land. Net debt is used as a component of the NAV calculation, which is a capital management measure the composition of which is explained above. For the purposes of the calculation of NAV the number of shares outstanding does not include any shares issuable on any securities of the Company that are convertible, exchangeable or exercisable into shares of the Company.

Oil and Gas Metrics

This press release contains the term reserves life index, which is an oil and gas metric that does not have a standardized meaning or standard method of calculation and therefore such measure may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Reserves life index has been included herein to provide readers with an additional measure to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measure is not a reliable indicator of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods. Reserves life index is calculated by dividing the reserves in each category by the corresponding Sproule forecast of annual production.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling locations in three categories: (i) proved locations; (ii) probable locations; and (iii) unbooked locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from Sproule reserves report as of December 31, 2021 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. All drilling locations identified herein that are not proved or probable locations are considered unbooked locations. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on Gear’s prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production, pricing assumptions and reserves information. There is no certainty that Gear will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which Gear actually drill wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While the majority of Gear’s unbooked locations are extensions or infills of the drilling patterns already recognized by the independent evaluator, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Disclosure provided herein in respect of BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six Mcf to one Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Initial Production Rates

Any references in this document to initial production (or IP) rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter. Additionally, such rates may also include recovered “load oil” fluids used in well completion stimulation. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Gear.

