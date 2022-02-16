Keyera Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December

Keyera Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 41 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

Revenue rose 144.9% to C$1.74 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$1.19 billion.

Keyera Corp’s reported EPS for the quarter was 41 cents​.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 24.7% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates

Keyera Corp shares had risen by 8.7% this quarter.

The company reported quarterly net income of C$89.99 million.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Keyera Corp is C$34.00

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 “strong buy” or “buy,” 6 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”