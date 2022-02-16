Keyera Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December

Keyera Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 58 cents per share.
Revenue rose 144.9% to C$1.74 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$1.19 billion.
Keyera Corp’s reported EPS for the quarter was 41 cents.
The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 24.7% in the last three months.
In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates
Keyera Corp shares had risen by 8.7% this quarter.
The company reported quarterly net income of C$89.99 million.
Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Keyera Corp is C$34.00
The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 “strong buy” or “buy,” 6 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”