Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|4.46%
|Lycos Energy
|LCX.V
|3.48%
|Logan Energy
|LGN.V
|2.35%
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|1.96%
|Enerplus
|ERF.TO
|1.32%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|-5.26%
|Obsidian Energy
|OBE.TO
|-6.33%
|Highwood Asset Management
|HAM.V
|-6.57%
|Journey Energy
|JOY.TO
|-7.43%
|Yangarra Resources
|YGR.TO
|-8.06%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
