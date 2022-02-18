Canada’s weekly rig count up 7 to 233

Canada averaged 233 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 27% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 5% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 76% in Alberta, 16% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 29%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Horizon Drilling with 7%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.