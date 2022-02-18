Trans Mountain Corporation Announces CEO Retirement

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Trans Mountain Corporation today announced the retirement of Ian Anderson from his position as President and CEO of Trans Mountain Corporation and his departure from the Board, effective April 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors will begin an immediate process to select a replacement.

“As Ian leaves the organization, the entire Board of Directors extends its thanks for Ian’s incredible leadership,” said William Downe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Trans Mountain Corporation. “Ian always understood that the business and this Project was about much more than a pipeline.”

“Ian led a Project that continues to progress while setting new standards for major pipeline project execution, including unprecedented levels of involvement from Indigenous Peoples and communities. Ian’s passion and commitment to Indigenous reconciliation in this country has transformed many communities that his work touched. On behalf of the Board, we wish Ian only good things as he leaves us,” Downe continued.

The Trans Mountain Expansion Project is expected to deliver a significant return on investment, including billions in taxes and royalties for federal and provincial governments over the next 20 years, with a portion of this money earmarked for local governments in both BC and Alberta. This money will fund community projects that will have an enduring and lasting impact on the lives of thousands of Canadians.

As well, the Project is setting new standards in environmental performance and dedication, embracing the highest level of environmental performance in its construction practices and partnerships to preserve wildlife, waterways, and sensitive habitat.