New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 17 Transient Hydraulics & Process Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 17 Corrosion Prevention GIS Data Custodian TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 17 Local Field Operator (5+ yrs Experience) Roska DBO Fort St John
Feb. 17 Project Manager Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 17 Supply Chain Contract Analyst/Secondary Sourcing – Line Pipe TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 17 Document Delivery Consultant Brunel Calgary
Feb. 17 Operations Communications Advisor Pembina Calgary
Feb. 17 Revenue Accountant Pembina Calgary
Feb. 17 Electrical & Instrumentation Tech Tradesman Pembina Fort St. John
Feb. 17 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 17 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Feb. 16 Mechanic PetroChina Canada Fox Creek
Feb. 16 Quality Control Coordinator (Part-time) Strike Group Red Deer
Feb. 16 General Labourers Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 16 Field Operator (2/2 camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Feb. 16 Accounts Payable Clerk i3 Energy Canada Ltd. Calgary
Feb. 16 Operator Pembina Redwater
Feb. 16 Strategic Advisory Specialist Pembina Calgary
Feb. 16 Summer Student Field Pembina Corunna
Feb. 16 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Feb. 16 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Feb. 16 Marketing Accountant Pembina Calgary
Feb. 15 2nd Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Feb. 15 Pigging Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Feb. 15 Warehouse Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Feb. 15 Project Planning Specialist Brunel Vancouver
Feb. 15 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Feb. 15 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Feb. 15 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 15 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt