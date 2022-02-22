New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for BOE Report Membership companies. For more information, visit the membership page.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 17
|Transient Hydraulics & Process Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 17
|Corrosion Prevention GIS Data Custodian
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 17
|Local Field Operator (5+ yrs Experience)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 17
|Project Manager
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 17
|Supply Chain Contract Analyst/Secondary Sourcing – Line Pipe
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 17
|Document Delivery Consultant
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 17
|Operations Communications Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 17
|Revenue Accountant
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 17
|Electrical & Instrumentation Tech Tradesman
|Pembina
|Fort St. John
|Feb. 17
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 17
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Feb. 16
|Mechanic
|PetroChina Canada
|Fox Creek
|Feb. 16
|Quality Control Coordinator (Part-time)
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Feb. 16
|General Labourers
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 16
|Field Operator (2/2 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 16
|Accounts Payable Clerk
|i3 Energy Canada Ltd.
|Calgary
|Feb. 16
|Operator
|Pembina
|Redwater
|Feb. 16
|Strategic Advisory Specialist
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 16
|Summer Student Field
|Pembina
|Corunna
|Feb. 16
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Feb. 16
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 16
|Marketing Accountant
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 15
|2nd Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 15
|Pigging Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 15
|Warehouse Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 15
|Project Planning Specialist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Feb. 15
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 15
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Feb. 15
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 15
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt