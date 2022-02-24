SCCC Petroleum property information

|Company:
SCCC Petroleum Corporation
|Listing Type:
Sale
|Producing:
No
|Country:
Canada
|Province/State:
Alberta
|Area
Red Earth
|Gross Area:
23,040 Hectares
|Interest Type:
Working Interest
|Percentage:
100
|Expiry Date:
Dec. 15, 2023 & Feb. 9, 2024
|Bid Deadline:
None
|Legal Description
TWP 87-89 RGE 6-11 W5
Description:
SCCC Petroleum holds a 100% working interest of Oil sand lease.
2.0 to 3.1 billion barrels of Discovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place as evaluated by Sproule.
17 delineation/observation wells drilled and cored results support development with Cyclic Steam Stimulation (“CSS”) . Block B South identified as most prospective (1.0 to 1.6 billion barrels of Discovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place).
CSS Pilot project already completed. Economizer, Building, and Steam Generator are in the place.
More specific information is available. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement.
Please feel free to contact Bill Tchao at 403.815.7282 or sent email to caoy@scccpetoleum.com.