SCCC Petroleum property information

Company:

SCCC Petroleum Corporation Listing Type:

Sale Producing:

No Country:

Canada Province/State:

Alberta Area

Red Earth Gross Area:

23,040 Hectares Interest Type:

Working Interest Percentage:

100 Expiry Date:

Dec. 15, 2023 & Feb. 9, 2024 Bid Deadline:

None Legal Description

TWP 87-89 RGE 6-11 W5

Description:

SCCC Petroleum holds a 100% working interest of Oil sand lease.

2.0 to 3.1 billion barrels of Discovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place as evaluated by Sproule.

17 delineation/observation wells drilled and cored results support development with Cyclic Steam Stimulation (“CSS”) . Block B South identified as most prospective (1.0 to 1.6 billion barrels of Discovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place).

CSS Pilot project already completed. Economizer, Building, and Steam Generator are in the place.

More specific information is available. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement.

Please feel free to contact Bill Tchao at 403.815.7282 or sent email to caoy@scccpetoleum.com.