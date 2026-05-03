TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Loblaw results

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. will release its first-quarter results on Wednesday morning before markets open. The grocery and drugstore retailer has been working to build its discount stores and private-label products as shoppers continue to hunt for deals.

Telecom earnings

Two of the country’s big telecommunications companies are expected to report earnings. BCE Inc. will report its first-quarter results on Thursday morning before markets open, while Telus Corp. is expected to release its results on Friday when it will also hold its annual meeting.

Oilpatch results

A pair of Canada’s big oil producers will report their results this week. Cenovus Energy Inc. will release its first-quarter results on Wednesday when it is also planning to hold its annual meeting. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. will report its first-quarter results and hold its annual meeting on Thursday.

Pipeline earnings

South Bow Corp. and Enbridge Inc. are expected to report their first-quarter results this week. South Bow will report after the close of markets on Thursday, while Enbridge is expected to release its earnings on Friday morning before trading begins.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading for the job market on Friday when it publishes its labour force survey for April. The Canadian economy added 14,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L, TSX:BCE, TSX:T, TSX:CVE, TSX:CNQ, TSX:SOBO, TSX:ENB)