BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count at 233

Alberta drilling rig in winter.

Canada averaged 233 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 26% are drilling for natural gas, 59% are drilling for oil, 5% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 75% in Alberta, 16% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 22%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, and Horizon Drilling with 7%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.

 