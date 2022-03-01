Caltech Surveys creates a new brand and marketing focus that better reflects who they are today

Caltech Surveys is excited to announce the creation of a new brand and marketing focus that better reflects who they are today.

The employee-owned geomatics company offering land surveying, geospatial and geographic information systems was established in 1990 with only two employees. Since then, the company has grown and so has their brand. Caltech’s old brand and name have serviced them well, highlighting the surveying roots that formed the foundation of the company more than three decades ago. Now, as they expand their services lines and embrace the potential of the future, they have a new bold look and new name that captures who they are today. With the elevated brand, Caltech wants to tell the world that they are the obvious choice by becoming the most sought-after geomatics company in Western Canada.

The new brand is forward-looking, modern, dynamic and is reflective of both Caltech’s pride in their past and their optimism and ambition for the future. “One thing that isn’t changing is our commitment to outstanding customer care, innovation and excellence, and our promise to deliver accurate, timely results,” comments Caltech’s President, Jade McLeod. McLeod adds, “We want you to know that our new brand won’t affect our day-to-day operations. You will see it reflected in our materials and marketing in the coming months including the launch of our new website.”

To learn more about Caltech, their work, amazing team, and the Caltech Advantage, please visit caltechgroup.com Caltech’s resources spread throughout Western Canada with offices in Fort St. John, Grande Prairie, Calgary, Unity, Regina, Virden, and Brandon.