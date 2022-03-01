ELM saves clients more than 50% on their abandonment projects

Our team has more than 30 years in the liability management business and continues to drive down customer costs for abandonments while enhancing the delivery of their ESG mandates.

Assessing and understanding all the costs surrounding your abandonment programs is vital when spending your capital. ELM applies its experience, equipment, and resources to ensure that our clients are well positioned to minimize program costs when retiring their liabilities.

We have developed detailed programs that consider geology, quality of information, required services, site conditions, historical data and correlations enabling our clients to make critical decisions when it comes to reducing liabilities.

Abandonment Benchmark Cost & SCVF Repairs

