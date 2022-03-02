Source Rock Royalties begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

CALGARY, AB – Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (“Source Rock”) (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of light oil focused royalties in Saskatchewan and Alberta, announces that its common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the market today under the symbols “SRR” and “SRR.WT“, respectively.

On March 1, 2022, Source Rock closed an upsized initial public offering (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $12,300,390. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by Source Rock to acquire additional oil and gas royalties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by PI Financial Corp. (as Sole Bookrunner) and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, together with Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and ATB Capital Markets Inc.

Additional information about Source Rock can be found under Source Rock’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), unless being done so pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Source Rock in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.