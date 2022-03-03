Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results and Operational Update

Unit Cost Calculation. For the purpose of calculating unit costs, natural gas volumes have been converted to a boe using six thousand cubic feet equal to one barrel unless otherwise stated. A boe conversion ratio of 6:1 is based upon an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms with Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51–101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

Specified Financial Measures

This press release includes various specified financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures as further described herein. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

“Adjusted funds flow (capital management measure)” is calculated by taking cash-flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and transaction costs since Tamarack believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company’s operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Tamarack uses adjusted funds flow as a key measure to demonstrate the Company’s ability to generate funds to repay debt and fund future capital investment. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average basic and diluted shares that are used in calculating loss per share.

“Free funds flow (capital management measure)“ (previously referred to as “free adjusted funds flow”) is calculated by taking adjusted funds flow and subtracting capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure to determine Tamarack’s ability to improve returns and to manage the long-term value of the business.

“Free funds flow breakeven (non-IFRS financial measure)” (previously referred to as “free adjusted funds flow breakeven”) is determined by calculating the minimum WTI price in US/bbl required to generate free funds flow equal to zero sustaining current production levels and all other variables held constant. Management believes that free funds flow breakeven provides a useful measure to establish corporate financial sustainability.

“Operating field netback (non-IFRS financial measure or ratio)” is calculated as total petroleum and natural gas sales, less royalties, net production expenses and transportation expense. These metrics can also be calculated on a per boe basis. Management considers operating netback and operating field netback important measures to evaluate Tamarack’s operational performance, as it demonstrates field level profitability relative to current commodity prices. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of operating netback per boe to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

“Operating netback (non-IFRS financial measure or ratio)” is calculated as total petroleum and natural gas sales, including realized gains and losses on commodity and foreign exchange derivative contracts, less royalties, net production expenses and transportation expense (non-IFRS financial measure). This metrics can also be calculated on a per boe basis (non-IFRS financial ratio). Management considers operating field netback an important measure to evaluate Tamarack’s operational performance, as it demonstrates field level profitability relative to current commodity prices. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of operating netback per boe to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

“Net debt (capital management measure)” is calculated as bank debt plus working capital surplus or deficit, plus other liability, including the fair value of cross-currency swaps and excluding the fair value of financial instruments and lease liabilities.

“Year-end Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted Funds Flow (capital management measure)” is calculated as estimated year-end net debt divided by the annualized adjusted funds flow for the preceding quarter (multiplied by 4 for annualization).

Please refer to the MD&A for additional information relating to specified financial measures including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures. The MD&A can be accessed either on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

