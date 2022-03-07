Jody Wivcharuk joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) announced that Jody Wivcharuk has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the firm’s energy practice. She is based in the Calgary office.

Wivcharuk has 25 years’ experience advising boards and senior executives on strategic issues in the energy sector. She has worked with clients on asset acquisitions, corporate M&A transactions and wide-ranging commercial and regulatory matters. Her energy industry experience spans the energy value chain from exploration & production, midstream/energy infrastructure, power & utilities, energy transition, ESG, and sustainability. She also has experience in mining, cleantech and manufacturing.

“Jody’s extensive experience advising clients on legal issues in the energy sector will serve her well in her transition to executive search and organizational consulting,” said Kevin Libin, Managing Partner, Calgary, Korn Ferry. “Her deep consultative background, expertise and solid relationships at senior levels will bring tremendous value to Korn Ferry and we are thrilled to welcome her to the firm.”

Wivcharuk holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Saskatchewan.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com