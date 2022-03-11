Canada’s weekly rig count down 17 to 206

Canada averaged 206 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 24% are drilling for natural gas, 62% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 78% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Akita Drilling with 5%.

