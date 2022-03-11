BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count down 17 to 206

Alberta drilling rig in winter.

Canada averaged 206 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 24% are drilling for natural gas, 62% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 78% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Akita Drilling with 5%.

