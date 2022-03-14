Petrus Announces Closing of Strategic Acquisition of Cardium Assets in Ferrier

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company“) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of a privately owned limited partnership and its general partner for total consideration of approximately $14.4 million, consisting of the issuance of 10 million common shares of the Company.
Petrus’ approved 2022 capital budget remains at $50-$55 million following the acquisition. Capital will be largely focused on the drilling, completion and tie-in of 14 net wells in Ferrier. The 2022 budget was constructed using a price forecast of WTI at US$69.00/bbl, AECO at $3.20/GJ and a foreign exchange rate of US$0.79. Through the successful execution of this capital plan and with the acquired entities now included, Petrus is expecting to:
- Achieve a 2022 exit production rate of 9,000 to 9,500 boe per day (62% conventional natural gas, 25% light crude oil and 13% natural gas liquids), a projected increase of 40 to 50% compared to 2021 average annual production.
- Generate in excess of $60 million in annual funds flow, an anticipated 65 to 80% improvement compared to 2021 results.
- Continue to reduce debt and further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet.
ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.