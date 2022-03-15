Cardinal Energy Ltd. announces fourth quarter 2021 and year-end financial results

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to Cardinal’s plans and other aspects of Cardinal’s anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “intend”, “may”, “would”, “could” or “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to: our business strategies, plans and objectives, plans to continue with our debt reduction strategy, our 2022 capital program and spending plans, our drilling and completion plans, expectations with respect to ongoing new wells and our drilling inventory, the quality of our asset base and decline rates, our abandonment and reclamation program, our future ESG performance, plans to upgrade our drilling inventory, dividend plans, plans to operate our assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner, our plans to reduce risk and return capital to shareholders and our first quarter net debt.

Forward-looking statements regarding Cardinal are based on certain key expectations and assumptions of Cardinal concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, current and future commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates, tax laws, industry conditions, availability of government subsidies and abandonment and reclamation programs, future well production rates and reserve volumes, future operating costs, the performance of existing and future wells, the success of our exploration and development activities, the sufficiency and timing of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities, the timing and success of our cost cutting initiatives and power projects, the availability and cost of labor and services, the impact of competition, conditions in general economic and financial markets, availability of drilling and related equipment, effects of regulation by governmental agencies, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms which are subject to change based on commodity prices, market conditions and drilling success and potential timing delays.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Cardinal’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the impact of general economic conditions; volatility in market prices for crude oil and natural gas; industry conditions; currency fluctuations; imprecision of reserve estimates; liabilities inherent in crude oil and natural gas operations; environmental risks; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; competition from other producers; the lack of availability of qualified personnel, drilling rigs or other services; changes in income tax laws or changes in royalty rates and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry including abandonment and reclamation programs; hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury; and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources.

Management has included the forward-looking statements above and a summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Cardinal’s future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Cardinal’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Cardinal will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cardinal disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about our prospective results of operations, cash flows, payout ratios and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this press release were made as of the date hereof and is provided for the purpose of describing our anticipated future business operations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

This news release includes references to 2021 and 2020 production. The Company discloses crude oil production based on the pricing index that the oil is priced off of. The following table is intended to provide the product type composition as defined by NI 51-101.

Light/Medium

Crude Oil Heavy Oil NGL Conventional

Natural Gas Total

(boe/d) Q4/21 51% 34% 4% 11% 20,525 Q4/20 55% 26% 7% 12% 18,625 2021 54% 29% 5% 12% 19,090 2020 55% 27% 5% 13% 18,606 2021 Drills 20% 65% 3% 12% 1,600 Disposed 16% – 14% 70% 200



Advisory Regarding Oil and Gas Information

Where applicable, oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl may be misleading as an indication of value.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release contains certain specified measures consisting of non-GAAP financial measures, capital management measures, non-GAAP financial ratios, and supplementary financial measures. Since these specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, they must be clearly defined and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure.

Net operating expenses

Net operating expenses is calculated as operating expense less processing and other revenue primarily generated by processing third party volumes at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest, and can be expressed on a per boe basis. As the Company’s principal business is not that of a midstream entity, management believes this is a useful supplemental measure to reflect the true cash outlay at its processing facilities by utilizing spare capacity to process third party volumes.

Three months ended Year ended Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Operating expenses 42,932 29,870 158,529 120,600 Processing and other revenue (842 ) (1,024 ) (3,686 ) (3,224 ) Net operating expenses 42,090 28,846 154,843 117,376

Netback

Cardinal utilizes netback as key performance indicator and is utilized by Cardinal to better analyze the operating performance of its petroleum and natural gas assets against prior periods. Netback is calculated as petroleum and natural gas revenue deducted by royalties, net operating expenses, and transportation expenses. The following table reconciles petroleum and natural gas revenue to netback:

Three months ended Year ended Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Petroleum and natural gas revenue 140,409 66,065 445,069 223,231 Royalties (27,693 ) (10,109 ) (80,051 ) (33,246 ) Net operating expenses (42,090 ) (28,846 ) (154,843 ) (117,376 ) Transportation expenses (1,378 ) (436 ) (3,406 ) (1,937 ) Netback 69,248 26,674 206,769 70,672

Capital expenditures and development capital expenditures

Cardinal utilizes capital expenditures as a measure of capital investment on property, plant and equipment compared to the annual budgeted capital expenditure. Capital expenditures is calculated as cash flow from investing activities excluding change in non-cash working capital and corporate acquisition.

Cardinal utilizes development capital expenditures as a measure of capital investment on property, plant and equipment excluding capitalized G&A, other assets and net acquisitions and is compared to the annual budgeted capital expenditures. The following table reconciles cash flow from investing activities to total capital expenditures to total development capital expenditures.

Three months ended Year ended Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Cash flow from investing activities 3,540 3,723 46,571 50,748 Change in non-cash working capital 5,122 (156 ) 15,268 (19,242 ) Corporate acquisition – – (15,811 ) – Capital expenditures 8,662 3,567 46,028 31,506 Less: Capitalized G&A 567 233 1,339 985 Other assets 54 9 154 128 Property acquisitions 306 – 4,334 – Proceeds from property dispositions (10,375 ) – (10,375 ) – Development capital expenditures 18,110 3,325 50,576 30,393

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted working capital

Management utilizes adjusted working capital to monitor its capital structure, liquidity, and its ability to fund current operations. Adjusted working capital is calculated as current liabilities less current assets (adjusted for the warrant liability, fair value of financial instruments, current decommissioning obligation, and current lease liabilities). The following table reconciles working capital to adjusted working capital:

As at Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Working Capital (30,086 ) (25,690 ) Lease liabilities 1,371 1,687 Decommissioning obligation 5,480 3,280 Fair value of financial instruments, net – 6,909 Warrant liability – 3,530 Adjusted working capital deficiency (23,235 ) (10,284 )



Net debt

Management utilizes net debt to analyze the financial position, liquidity and leverage of Cardinal. Net debt is calculated as bank debt plus the principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (“convertible debentures”), secured notes and adjusted working capital.

Net bank debt

Management utilizes net bank debt to analyze the financial position, liquidity, leverage and borrowing capacity on Cardinal’s bank line. Net bank debt is calculated as net debt less the principal amount of convertible debentures and secured notes.

The following table reconciles bank debt to net bank debt and net debt:

As at Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Bank debt 142,412 192,115 Adjusted working capital deficiency 23,235 10,284 Net bank debt 165,647 202,399 Secured notes 12,546 16,217 Principal amount of convertible debentures – 28,207 Net debt 178,193 246,823

Funds flow

Management utilizes funds flow as a useful measure of Cardinal’s ability to generate cash not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital. As shown below, funds flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities excluding change in non-cash working capital.

Adjusted funds flow

Management utilizes adjusted funds flow as a key measure to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary for financing activities, operating activities, and capital expenditures. As shown below, adjusted funds flow is calculated as funds flow excluding transaction costs, and decommissioning expenditures since Cardinal believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and variability. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations vary from period to period depending on the maturity of the Company’s operating areas and availability of adjusted funds flow and are viewed as part of the Company’s capital budgeting process.

Free cash flow

Management utilizes free cash flow as a measure to assess Cardinal’s ability to generate cash, after taking into account the development capital expenditures, to increase returns to shareholders, repay debt, or for other corporate purposes. As shown below, free cash flow is calculated as adjusted funds flow less development capital expenditures.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities, funds flow, adjusted funds flow, and free cash flow:

Three months ended Year ended Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Cash flow from operating activities 51,793 12,810 125,121 43,525 Change in non-cash working capital (789 ) 202 414 (2,547 ) Funds flow 51,184 13,012 125,535 40,978 Decommissioning expenditures 2,260 596 6,302 2,849 Transaction costs 51 – 670 – Adjusted funds flow 53,495 13,608 132,507 43,827 Total development capital expenditures (18,110 ) (3,325 ) (50,576 ) (30,393 ) Free cash flow 35,385 10,283 81,931 13,434



Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Netback per boe

Cardinal utilizes netback per boe to assess Cardinal’s operating performance of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Netback per boe is calculated as netback divided by total production for the applicable period.

Adjusted funds flow netback

Management utilizes adjusted funds flow netback as a key measure to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary for financing activities, operating activities, and capital expenditures on a per unit of production basis. Adjusted funds flow netback is calculated as netback less realized gains and losses on commodity contracts, interest and G&A divided by total production for the applicable period.

The following table details the calculation of netback per boe and adjusted funds flow netback per boe:

Three months ended Year ended Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Petroleum and natural gas revenue 74.36 38.56 63.88 33.07 Royalties 14.67 5.90 11.49 4.93 Net operating expenses 22.29 16.84 22.22 17.39 Transportation expenses 0.73 0.25 0.49 0.29 Netback per boe 36.67 15.57 29.68 10.46 Realized loss on commodity contracts 4.74 3.58 6.72 0.07 Interest and other 1.26 2.40 1.79 1.94 G&A 2.34 1.64 2.15 1.97 Adjusted funds flow netback per boe 28.33 7.95 19.02 6.48



Net debt to adjusted funds flow

Cardinal utilizes net debt to adjusted funds flow to measure the Company’s overall debt position and to measure the strength of the Company’s balance sheet. Cardinal monitors this ratio and uses this as a key measure in making decisions regarding financing, capital expenditures and shareholder returns. Net debt to adjusted funds flow is calculated as net debt divided by adjusted funds flow for the trailing twelve month period.

Total payout ratio

Cardinal utilizes this ratio as key measure to assess the Company’s ability to fund financing activities, operating activities, and capital expenditures. Total payout ratio is calculated as the sum of dividends declared plus development capital expenditures divided by adjusted funds flow.

Net operating expenses per boe

Cardinal utilizes net operating expenses per boe to assess Cardinal’s operating efficiency of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Net operating expense per boe is calculated as net operating expenses divided by total production for the applicable period.

Adjusted funds flow per basic share

Cardinal utilizes adjusted funds flow per share as a measure to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary for financing activities, operating activities, and capital expenditures on a per basic share basis. Adjusted funds flow per basic share is calculated using adjusted funds flow divided by the weighted average basic shares outstanding adjusted for shares held in treasury.

Adjusted funds flow per diluted share

Cardinal utilizes adjusted funds flow per share as a measure to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary for financing activities, operating activities, and capital expenditures on a per diluted share basis. Adjusted funds flow per diluted share is calculated using adjusted funds flow divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding adjusted for shares held in treasury.

Supplementary Financial Measures

NI 52-112 defines a supplementary financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) is, or is intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not a non-GAAP financial measure; and (iv) is not a non-GAAP ratio. The supplementary financial measures used in this news release are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

Oil and Gas Metrics

The term “boe” or barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

One of Cardinal’s goals is to continually improve our Environmental, Social and Governance profile and operate our assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it directly emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil focused company with operations focused on low decline light, medium and heavy quality oil in Western Canada.

