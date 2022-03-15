Inter Pipeline & Rockpoint Gas Storage submit proposal for a carbon capture sequestration hub

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in Western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex — North America’s first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility.

About Rockpoint Gas Storage Canada Ltd

Rockpoint Gas Storage began commercial operation of its assets over 20 years ago and has grown to become the largest independent owner and operator of natural gas storage in North America. In Alberta, Rockpoint owns and operates the AECO HubTM (154 Bcf) and Warwick Gas Storage (21 Bcf). Rockpoint owns and operates both Wild Goose Storage (75 Bcf) and Lodi Gas Storage (31 Bcf) located in California and Salt Plains Gas Storage (13 Bcf) in Oklahoma. Rockpoint also has a 49.99% membership interest in the Tres Palacios facility in Texas (34 Bcf). In addition to its gas storage assets, Rockpoint, through its subsidiary, Access Gas Services, provides gas management services to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers throughout Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

