Petroshale Inc. announces 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial & operating results; and 2021 year-end reserves

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information (collectively “forward–looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s plans, strategy, business model, focus, objectives and other aspects of PetroShale’s anticipated future operations and financial, operating and drilling and development plans and results, including, expected future production, production mix, reserves, drilling inventory, net debt, cash flow, operating netbacks, decline rate and decline profile, product mix, capital expenditure program, capital efficiencies, and commodity prices. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward–looking information regarding: the focus and allocation of PetroShale’s 2022 capital budget; anticipated average and exit production rates, available free cash flow, management’s view of the characteristics and quality of the opportunities available to the Company; PetroShale’s dividend policy and plans; and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing.

Forward–looking information typically uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “project”, “target”, “guidance”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “intend” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions “may”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken or occur in the future. The forward–looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by PetroShale’s management, including expectations concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; capital efficiencies; decline rates; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve and resource volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labor and services; the impact of increasing competition; ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and PetroShale’s ability to access capital.

Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward–looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking information because PetroShale can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward–looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward–looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward–looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive there from. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward–looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on PetroShale’s future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect PetroShale’s operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

These forward–looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and PetroShale disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Non–GAAP Measures

This document includes non-GAAP measures commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry. These non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”, or alternatively, “GAAP”) and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. For details, descriptions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures, see the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

“Adjusted EBIDTA” represents cash flow provided by operating activities prior to changes in non-cash working capital, and is a measure of the Company’s ability to generate funds to service its debt and other obligations and to fund its operations, without the impact of changes in non-cash working capital which can vary based solely on timing of settlement of accounts receivable and accounts payable.

“Net debt” represents total liabilities, excluding decommissioning obligation, lease liability and financial derivative liability, less current assets, excluding financial derivative assets. PetroShale believes net debt is a key measure to assess the Company’s liquidity position at a point in time. Net debt is not a standardized measure and may not be comparable with similar measures for other entities.

“Operating netback” represents petroleum and natural gas revenue, plus or minus any realized gain or loss on financial derivatives, less royalties, lease operating costs, workover expense, production taxes, and transportation expense. “Operating netback prior to hedging” represents operating netback prior to any realized gain or loss on financial derivatives. PetroShale believes that in addition to net income (loss) and cash flow provided by operating activities, operating netback, operating netback prior to hedging, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures as they assist in the determination of the Company’s operating performance, leverage, and liquidity. Operating netback is commonly used by investors to assess performance of oil and gas properties and the possible impact of future commodity price changes on energy producers.

“Capital Expenditures, net” is a measure of the Company’s investments in property, plant and equipment. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to capital expenditures, net is additions to property, plant and equipment in the cash flow used in investing activities.

“Free cash flow” represents Adjusted EBITDA, less finance expense, less Capital Expenditures, net. Management considers this measure to be useful in determining its available discretionary cash to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions or returns of capital to shareholders.

Oil and Gas Disclosures

Our oil and gas reserves statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, which will include complete disclosure of our oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information in accordance with NI 51–101, will be contained within our AIF which will be available on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. All future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices, arising from the anticipated development and production of our reserves, net of the associated royalties, operating costs, development costs, and abandonment and reclamation costs and are stated prior to provision for interest and general and administrative expenses.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, such as “recycle ratio”, “finding and development costs” or “F&D”, “finding, development and acquisition costs” or “FD&A”, “reserve replacement ratio”, “reserve life index”, “operating netbacks”, “reserves replacement”, “net asset value”, “corporate decline” and “capital efficiency”. These terms do not have standardized meanings or standardized methods of calculation and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons. Such metrics have been calculated by management and are included herein to provide readers with additional information to evaluate the Company’s performance, however such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

Reserve life index is calculated based on the amount for the relevant reserve category divided by the production forecast as prepared by NSAI. Reserve replacement is calculated by dividing the annual reserve additions in the applicable category by our annual production. Recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the operating netback by the F&D costs or FD&A costs for the year. Finding and development costs are calculated by dividing the sum of the total capital expenditures for the year (in dollars) by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category (in boe).

F&D costs are calculated on a per boe basis by dividing the aggregate of the change in future development costs from the prior year for the particular reserve category and the costs incurred on exploration and development activities in the year by the change in reserves from the prior year for the reserve category. FD&A costs are calculated on a per boe basis by dividing the aggregate of the change in future development costs from the prior year for the particular reserve category and the costs incurred on exploration and development activities and property acquisitions (net of dispositions) in the year by the change in reserves from the year for the reserve category. Both finding and development costs and finding, development and acquisition costs take into account reserve revisions during the year on a per boe basis. Both F&D costs and FD&A costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per boe basis. The aggregate of the costs incurred in the financial year and changes during that year in estimated F&D may not reflect total F&D related to reserves additions for that year. Finding and development costs both including and excluding acquisitions and dispositions have been presented in this press release because acquisitions and dispositions can have a significant impact on our ongoing reserves replacement costs and excluding these amounts could result in an inaccurate portrayal of our cost structure.

Net asset value is value is based on the estimated net present value of all future net revenue from our proved plus probable reserves, discounted at 10%, before tax, as estimated by NSAI at year-end, minus net debt. Capital efficiency refers to full cycle capital efficiency which is the all-in corporate capital budget divided by the IP365 of the associated wells. Corporate decline refers to our estimated oil and gas production decline rate in the normal life cycle of a well.

Management uses oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare PetroShale’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

The term “boe” or barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release discloses drilling locations in three categories: (i) proved locations; (ii) probable locations; and (iii) unbooked locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from the reserves evaluation prepared by NSAI as of December 31, 2021 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates prepared by a qualified reserves evaluator based on PetroShale’s prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves. Of the 45 net drilling locations identified herein, 27 are proved locations, 6 are probable locations and 12 are unbooked locations. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that PetroShale will drill all unbooked drilling locations and, if drilled, there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves or production. The drilling locations on which we actually drill wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been derisked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, some of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and, if drilled, there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves or production.