MEG Energy announces pending retirement of Chief Financial Officer

MEG intends to conduct an external search for its next Chief Financial Officer and will retain an executive search firm to assist in this process.
“On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I thank Eric for his dedication and valuable contributions during his time at MEG,” said Derek Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Eric has led a number of strategic initiatives which have transformed MEG’s balance sheet, including the sale of the Access Pipeline and the completion of a number of complex refinancing transactions which have been instrumental in getting us to the place we are today where we can begin returning capital to shareholders. On a personal note, Eric has been an amazing partner. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside him these last four years and I wish him all the best in the future.”
“I am extremely proud to have been able to play a part in getting MEG to where it is today,” Toews said. “Under Derek’s strong leadership, I am confident I am leaving MEG at a time where the transition to the next CFO will be seamless, and that individual will be joining a very strong management team with a proven track record of shareholder value creation.”