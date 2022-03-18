JPS Construction Group inaugural ESG report

ACHESON, AB – JPS Construction Group is pleased to share our inaugural ESG report which outlines all relevant disclosures that pertain to our high-level Environmental, Social, and Governance targets, investments, and commitments from 2020 to 2022.

JPS Construction Group is a uniquely positioned Alberta-based reclamation and construction group focusing on the energy, infrastructure, and maintenance needs of Western Canada. We specialize in supporting major pipeline projects and operations groups throughout all phases of construction, reclamation, and asset custody.

JPS is a proud recipient of the ACSA workplace Safety Certificate Of Recognition (COR). We are also active members of ISNetWorld, The Alberta Construction Safety Association, Contractor Check and we maintain an A+ rating with Better Business Bureau.

“We look to set the standard as the safest and most effective contractor in our industry. Our vision is to be the first Carbon Net Negative, Metis-owned, PAR Gold company in Canada and continue to provide unprecedented construction, reclamation and maintenance services with an absolute commitment to safety and sustainability.” -Joe Johnston, CEO of JPS

Key highlights from the report include:

ESG HIGHLIGHTS:

Maintain and exceed all COR & ISNET requirements with 97% on COR audit

Safely handled 336,338 L of hazardous fluids with 0 recordable spills

Pledge to plant >10,000 trees by 2025

PAR committed members of Canadian Council For Aboriginal Business

15% of labor force identifies as Indigenous

$50k invested in sustainable innovations and technology

Implementation of QR system to further our 90% paperless pledge.

The full report is available HERE

CCAB Company Profile HERE

OR Scan Here to learn about JPS: