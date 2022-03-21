Black Crane Energy Corp. – Strategic alternatives process

Black Crane Energy Corp. (“BCEC” or the “Company”) has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives which may include: (1) sale of the Company’s shares or its assets; (2) joint venture opportunities; or (3) an equity or debt investment in the Company to help accelerate development of its E&P assets and bitcoin mining pipeline (the “Process”). BCEC has retained ARCO Capital Partners Inc. (“ARCO”) as its financial advisor to assist with the Process.

BCEC’s portfolio includes: (1) operated light oil and natural gas production in Irricana (core) and Chigwell (minor) areas of central Alberta (the “E&P Properties”); and (2) a vertically integrated bitcoin mining operation (“Bitcoin Operation”).

Investment and property highlights:

E&P Properties averaged 181 BOE/d in Q4/2021, consisting of 85 bbl/d of light oil (+32 o API) and liquids and 573 Mcf/d of gas largely from 4 Ellerslie producers in Irricana at sub 10% decline $2.5 MM of annualized NOI in Q4/2021 ($38/BOE) with full year operating costs of $0.65 MM ($10.15/BOE) February average field production of ~195 BOE/d (65 bbl/d + 800 Mcf/d)

API) and liquids and 573 Mcf/d of gas largely from 4 Ellerslie producers in Irricana at sub 10% decline 40 Mcf/d Bitcoin Operation generated $0.7 MM of annualized NOI in Q4/2021 ($46/Mcfe), providing sales diversification and improved gas-equivalent realizations

Low environmental exposure with 14.6 net total wells of which 7.5 are producing, 3.0 are suspended and 4.1 have been abandoned LMR of 3.0x / ARO (PV0) of $2.0 MM / 21% inactive well ratio

Internal reserve evaluation has booked 337 Mboe (45% liquids) in PDP with $4.7 MM NPV10 (BT) at Dec. 31, 2021, yielding a 6.2 year PDP reserve life

Upside in E&P and Bitcoin includes: Continued drilling in Ellerslie along Irricana trend where BCEC has identified +12 pools using seismic, well control and proprietary database of +300 drill cuttings Number of identified low risk recompletion and reactivation candidates 31 horizontal locations in Chigwell targeting liquid-rich Falher channel, analogous to Bonavista’s Morningside development with potential to achieve +20 MMcf/d for ~5 consecutive years based on full field development Additional mining opportunities using ~700 Mcf/d of existing gas from BCEC’s portfolio wells which could generate ~$1.2 MM per month in Bitcoin mining revenue at $55,000/BTC

No debt with $1.3 MM net cash position at Dec. 31, 2021

Tax pools of $21 MM including $14 MM of NCLs

The deadline for non-binding proposals is April 14, 2022 .

Further details on the process can be found in the Information Memorandum (link to…https://arcocapital.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/BCEC_Information-Memorandum.pdf) or by contacting ARCO directly at www.arcocapital.ca.