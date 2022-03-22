Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces successful drilling results at Oxbow asset

Calgary, Alberta – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (“Saturn” or the “Company“) is pleased to provide the preliminary results of its light oil development program at its Oxbow Asset in Southeast Saskatchewan, for wells initiated in November 2021 and completed in January 2022.

The Company drilled six horizontal wells targeting the Frobisher formation in the Glen Ewen area of Southeast Saskatchewan, where it achieved a 100% success rate and strong aggregate initial flow rates. In addition, the Company initiated a successful production optimization program where to date it has brought 19 previously inactive wells back onto production (the “Production Optimization Program“). In total, between the new well development program and the Production Optimization Program, the Company added production, on a stabilized IP30 basis, at an all-in capital efficiency of less than $10,000 per flowing barrel of oil. A summary of the capital expenditures and results of these expenditures is set out below:

Total Capital Expenditure

($000s) Initial Production

First 30 Days

Bbl/d Capital

Efficiency

$/Bbl/d Six Oxbow Wells (Combined) $ 5,779 578 $ 10,000 19 Production Optimizations $ 93 55 $ 1,700 Total $ 5,872 633 $ 9,276

“Our first drilling program at the Oxbow Asset has exceeded our expectations. By targeting the drilling program towards the development of our established light oil pools, we have reduced the program’s geological risk profile, while achieving meaningful new production additions,” commented Justin Kaufmann, Senior Vice-President, Exploration. “The top producing well of the recent Oxbow drilling program, the Glen Ewen 101/7-26 well, is the best performing well in Saturn’s history.”

The Glen Ewen 101/7-26 well, delivered average light oil production of over 220 bbl/d for the first 30 days. Based on public data, this well had the highest oil deliverability of all 550+ wells drilled in Saskatchewan in Q4 2021 with over 500 hours of production data.

Highlights of the six Saturn Oxbow wells include:

average initial production of 96.3 bbl/d per well, for the first 30 days, representing a 40% increase above the average type curve of all wells drilled in Southeast Saskatchewan Mississippian play in the past 5 years (sample size of 1,400 wells);

expected to produce a combined rate of return of >150%, based on current strip pricing;

forecasted to produce over 250,000 bbls of net light oil over their economic life, for an implied (half cycle) development cost of $23.00 per bbl; and

projected to produce aggregate undiscounted free cash flow of $15.2 million on a total investment of $5.8 million, for an implied recycle ratio of 2.6, based on current strip pricing.

Saturn is also continuing its focus on returning inactive wells back onto production, as the Production Optimization Program has proven to be one of the most capital efficient and low risk sources of production growth available to the Company. The Company estimates that the return on invested capital directed to the Production Optimization Program to date is more than 500%. These strong initial results have led the Company to increase its future allocation of capital to production optimization.

The Company continues to proactively manage the decline of its producing wells and is currently operating two full time service rigs at the Oxbow Asset for active wells. While theses expenditures fall outside of the capital budget and are allocated to operating costs, the value contribution of these activities to the Company is tremendous. Over 300 bbl/d of light oil production has been added from enhancing 90 operating wells at a highly economical cost of approximately $1,600 per bbl/d. In credit to our experienced and effective operations team, the incremental production per well has significant combined impact in offsetting Saturn’s already industry leading low corporate decline rate, estimated at 13%. Corporate production in March 2022 to date has averaged 7,500 boe/d (96% oil and NGLs).

Saturn is also focused on its ESG initiatives to reduce environmental liabilities by abandoning and remediating inactive wells that are beyond their economic life. To date, the Company has abandoned 22 wells with an expectation of over 100 additional wells to be remediated in 2022. Saturn is committed to returning formerly leased land to its surface partners and farmers in pristine condition.

Saturn is currently drilling the 12th horizontal well in the current Oxbow program with this last well scheduled to be added to production prior to break up.

Listing of Warrants

Further to its recently completed bought-deal and concurrent non-brokered financings, Saturn also wishes to announced that its has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) for the listing up to 6,871,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants“). For more information about the offering, please see the Company’s press release dated March 10, 2022, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $4.00 until March 10, 2025. The Warrants are governed by the terms of a Warrant Indenture (the “Warrant Indenture“) dated March 10, 2022 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as warrant agent, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. For further details regarding the Warrants, please refer to the Warrant Indenture.

The Warrants commenced trading on the TSXV at the open of markets on March 18, 2022 under the trading symbol “SOIL.WT.A”. The CUSIP number of the Warrants is 80412L180.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Southeastern Saskatchewan and West Central Saskatchewan that provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn’s goal is to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. Saturn’s shares are listed for trading on the TSX.V under ticker ‘SOIL’ and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol ‘SMKA’.

