Suncor Energy names Peter Zebedee as the Executive Vice President of Mining and Upgrading

Calgary, Alberta – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced the appointment of Peter Zebedee as the executive vice president of Mining and Upgrading, effective April 11, 2022.

Peter comes to Suncor from LNG Canada where he had been seconded by Shell as the chief executive officer since 2019. Prior to his secondment into the LNG Canada joint venture, Peter’s last position with Shell was vice president Canada Manufacturing and general manager Scotford.

As the executive vice president, Mining and Upgrading, Peter will lead all of Suncor’s mining and upgrading operations, including Syncrude. He will also oversee Suncor’s involvement with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo community.

“We are extremely pleased that Peter is joining Suncor’s leadership team,” said Mark Little, president and chief executive officer. “Peter has extensive industry and executive leadership experience, especially in oil sands mining and upgrading operations. In addition to being a champion of safety and operational discipline, Peter has a strong track record of delivering exceptional business results and enhanced competitiveness.”

Peter brings over 25 years of deep experience in oil sands mining and upgrading from his time at Shell, Petro-Canada and Syncrude to his new role at Suncor. A geological engineer and graduate of the University of British Columbia, Peter has held roles in engineering, operations and numerous corporate assignments, with the bulk of his career working in oil sands mining in a variety of technical and operational positions of increasing responsibility. In 2009, he joined Shell, where he held senior leadership roles with the Athabasca Oilsands Project Joint Venture as GM of Shell Albian Sands and the Scotford Upgrader.