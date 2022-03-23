U.S. natgas futures rise to fresh 7-week high on cooler forecasts

U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a fresh seven-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That price increase also came as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country’s invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about seven times over U.S. futures.

U.S. front-month gas futures rose 10.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $5.291 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2 for a second day in a row.

The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices – European gas jumped about 15% to around $37 per mmBtu on Wednesday – because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country’s ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel.

Before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe’s gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Russia is the world’s second-biggest gas producer after the United States.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.2 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 96.4 bcfd this week to 102.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv’s outlook on Tuesday.

Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists forecast U.S. weather will remain at near normal levels through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to inject gas into storage this week – about a week earlier than usual. In two weeks, however, supply and demand forecasts were about even and utilities will likely leave stockpiles little changed.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.76 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities.

Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.

Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States.