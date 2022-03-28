Keyera Corp. announces closing of $400 million public note offering

The Offering was announced on March 24, 2022. The Notes were offered through a syndicate of dealers co-led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets under Keyera’s Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 18, 2021, as supplemented by a Prospectus Supplement dated February 22, 2022 and a Pricing Supplement dated March 24, 2022.

The net proceeds will be used to refinance indebtedness under Keyera’s credit facilities and maturing senior unsecured private notes, to fund its capital projects, and for other general corporate purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes in any jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Keyera Corp.

