New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 1
|HSE Coordinator
|Barrel Oil Corp
|Calgary
|Apr. 5
|Fleet Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Burnaby
|Apr. 5
|Field Level Supervisor
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Brooks
|Apr. 5
|Lead Crew Hand
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Brooks
|Apr. 5
|Labourer (Brooks)
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Brooks
|Apr. 4
|Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|Prince George
|Apr. 4
|Oil and Gas Field and Plant Operator (15/13 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 4
|Sourcing Specialist
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Apr. 4
|Production Accountant
|i3 Energy Canada Ltd.
|Calgary
|Apr. 4
|Operations Manager
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Apr. 3
|Applications Developer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 3
|Project Controls Specialist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Apr. 1
|Maintenance Planner/Scheduler
|Pembina
|Redwater
|Mar. 31
|Electrician
|PetroChina Canada
|Fox Creek
|Mar. 31
|Mechanic
|PetroChina Canada
|Fox Creek
|Mar. 31
|B Pressure Rig Welder Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Mar. 31
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Mar. 31
|Journeyman Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Mar. 31
|Journeyman Iron Worker
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Mar. 31
|HSE Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Mar. 31
|Crane Operator
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Mar. 31
|Apprentice Welder
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Mar. 31
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Mar. 31
|Apprentice Ironworker
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Mar. 31
|Integrity Data Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Mar. 31
|Remote Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Mar. 31
|Experienced Deep Cut Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Mar. 31
|Materials and Corrosion Lead
|Brunel
|Kitimat
|Mar. 31
|Telecomminications Technologist
|Pembina
|Fort St. John
|Mar. 31
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Mar. 31
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Mar. 31
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Mar. 30
|Construction Superintendent
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Mar. 30
|Instrumentation Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Mar. 30
|Electrical Foreman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Mar. 30
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Mar. 30
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Mar. 30
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Mar. 30
|Environmental Technologist Consultant
|SUMMIT, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster and Surrounding Areas
|Mar. 30
|Electrical Engineer
|Pembina
|North Vancouver
|Mar. 30
|Electrical Engineer
|Pembina
|Redwater
|Mar. 30
|Sr Accountant
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Mar. 30
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Mar. 30
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Mar. 30
|SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Mar. 30
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Mar. 30
|FINANCIAL REPORTING ANALYST – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Mar. 29
|Manager Commodity Analytics Liquids
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Mar. 29
|Pipeline Damage Prevention Specialist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Mar. 29
|Environmental Compliance Administrator
|SUMMIT, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Mar. 29
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Grande Prairie
|Mar. 29
|Mechanical Field Technician/Engineer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Mar. 29
|Manager of Financial Reporting
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Mar. 29
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Mar. 29
|ACCOUNTS PAYABLE TEAM LEAD (18 MONTH MATERNITY LEAVE CONTRACT) (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Mar. 29
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Mar. 29
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Mar. 29
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt