BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Apr. 1 HSE Coordinator Barrel Oil Corp Calgary
Apr. 5 Fleet Administrator Roska DBO Burnaby
Apr. 5 Field Level Supervisor Summit, An Earth Services Company Brooks
Apr. 5 Lead Crew Hand Summit, An Earth Services Company Brooks
Apr. 5 Labourer (Brooks) Summit, An Earth Services Company Brooks
Apr. 4 Site Administrator Strike Group Prince George
Apr. 4 Oil and Gas Field and Plant Operator (15/13 camp) Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 4 Sourcing Specialist PetroChina Canada Calgary
Apr. 4 Production Accountant i3 Energy Canada Ltd. Calgary
Apr. 4 Operations Manager Brunel Calgary
Apr. 3 Applications Developer TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 3 Project Controls Specialist Brunel Vancouver
Apr. 1 Maintenance Planner/Scheduler Pembina Redwater
Mar. 31 Electrician PetroChina Canada Fox Creek
Mar. 31 Mechanic PetroChina Canada Fox Creek
Mar. 31 B Pressure Rig Welder Journeyman Strike Group Crossfield
Mar. 31 Labourer Strike Group Crossfield
Mar. 31 Journeyman Pipefitter Strike Group Crossfield
Mar. 31 Journeyman Iron Worker Strike Group Crossfield
Mar. 31 HSE Coordinator Strike Group Calgary
Mar. 31 Crane Operator Strike Group Crossfield
Mar. 31 Apprentice Welder Strike Group Crossfield
Mar. 31 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Crossfield
Mar. 31 Apprentice Ironworker Strike Group Crossfield
Mar. 31 Integrity Data Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Mar. 31 Remote Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Mar. 31 Experienced Deep Cut Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Mar. 31 Materials and Corrosion Lead Brunel Kitimat
Mar. 31 Telecomminications Technologist Pembina Fort St. John
Mar. 31 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Mar. 31 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Mar. 31 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Mar. 30 Construction Superintendent Strike Group Edson
Mar. 30 Instrumentation Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Mar. 30 Electrical Foreman Strike Group Calgary
Mar. 30 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Mar. 30 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Saskatoon
Mar. 30 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Saskatoon
Mar. 30 Environmental Technologist Consultant SUMMIT, An Earth Services Company Lloydminster and Surrounding Areas
Mar. 30 Electrical Engineer Pembina North Vancouver
Mar. 30 Electrical Engineer Pembina Redwater
Mar. 30 Sr Accountant Pembina Calgary
Mar. 30 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Mar. 30 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Mar. 30 SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Mar. 30 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Mar. 30 FINANCIAL REPORTING ANALYST – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Mar. 29 Manager Commodity Analytics Liquids TC Energy Calgary
Mar. 29 Pipeline Damage Prevention Specialist TC Energy Calgary
Mar. 29 Environmental Compliance Administrator SUMMIT, An Earth Services Company Lloydminster
Mar. 29 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Grande Prairie
Mar. 29 Mechanical Field Technician/Engineer Brunel Calgary
Mar. 29 Manager of Financial Reporting Brunel Vancouver
Mar. 29 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Mar. 29 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE TEAM LEAD (18 MONTH MATERNITY LEAVE CONTRACT) (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Mar. 29 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Mar. 29 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Mar. 29 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt