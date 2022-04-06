Prospect generating company has Duvernay Oil Prospect for sale in the Golden Spike area

Highlights
- 16,640 Acres (26 Sections)
- 100% Working Interest
- No Encumbrances
- 2 or 3 year term (2024)
- Crown Royalty Holiday
- Thermal Maturity from core (Tmax) of 444
- TOC wt% 9.86
- Located in the oil window
- 40m to 50m thick
- Top and bottom Seals
- Anticipated to be over pressured
- Hybrid Shale/Carbonate Reservoir
- Drill depth of 2,000m allows for drilling cost savings and improved economics
Click image for full Presentation
For inquiries, please contact Andy Prefontaine, andyprefontaine@shaw.ca 403.874.8774