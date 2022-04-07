BOE Report

Enbridge looking at carbon capture and storage opportunities in Gulf Coast, Ontario

Enbridge pipeline

Enbridge Inc is looking at carbon capture and storage opportunities in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Sarnia, Ontario, Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Wednesday.

Last week the Alberta government picked Enbridge’s plans for a carbon storage hub near Edmonton as one of six open-access hub proposals to move forward in the Canadian province.

Carbon capture and storage is a costly technology that involves capturing climate-warming emissions produced during industrial processes and sequestering them permanently underground.