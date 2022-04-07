IEA to release 120 million barrels over six month period

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday confirmed member country contributions to the second collective action to release oil stocks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The commitments submitted by members reached 120 million barrels to be released over a six month period, the IEA added.

The U.S. will release 60 million barrels of oil from storage and Japan will release 15 million barrels.

Other major contributors include South Korea, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Country, thousand barrels

United States: 60,559

Japan: 15,000

South Korea: 7,230

Germany: 6,480

France: 6,047

Italy: 5,000

United Kingdom: 4,408.