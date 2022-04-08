13 New listings on PNG Exchange

There are 13 new great listings available on PNG Exchange.
Aldon Oils Ltd.
Wauchope Farmout – 100% WI on 1,970 acres in SE Saskatchewan
Barrel Oil Corp
Taber Single Wells – WI on 9 wells in Taber
Carbon Single Wells – WI on 192 hectares
Provost Viking Producer – 100% WI on 128 hectares in Viking, AB
Watts Ellerslie Wells – WI on 320 hectares in Mannville
Blooming Energy Services
Lloyd Heavy Oil – 100% WI in 1,280 acres in Alberta heavy oil play
EON Energy Ltd.
Central Alberta – Well & equipment sale in Alberta Deep Basin
Cardium Property – 50-90% WI in existing wells and Crown lease
ORLEN Upstream Canada Ltd.
Bezanson – 100% WI in 8,192 hectares of Alberta Montney rights
Chime – 100% WI in 2,048 hectares of Alberta Montney rights
Pinto – 100% WI in 768 hectares of Alberta Montney rights
Gold Creek – 100% WI in 1,280 hectares in NW Alberta
West Kakwa – 100% WI in 1,280 hectares of Alberta Montney rights
