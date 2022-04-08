13 New listings on PNG Exchange

There are 13 new great listings available on PNG Exchange.

Aldon Oils Ltd.

Wauchope Farmout – 100% WI on 1,970 acres in SE Saskatchewan

Barrel Oil Corp

Taber Single Wells – WI on 9 wells in Taber

Carbon Single Wells – WI on 192 hectares

Provost Viking Producer – 100% WI on 128 hectares in Viking, AB

Watts Ellerslie Wells – WI on 320 hectares in Mannville

Blooming Energy Services

Lloyd Heavy Oil – 100% WI in 1,280 acres in Alberta heavy oil play

EON Energy Ltd.

Central Alberta – Well & equipment sale in Alberta Deep Basin

Cardium Property – 50-90% WI in existing wells and Crown lease

ORLEN Upstream Canada Ltd.

Bezanson – 100% WI in 8,192 hectares of Alberta Montney rights

Chime – 100% WI in 2,048 hectares of Alberta Montney rights

Pinto – 100% WI in 768 hectares of Alberta Montney rights

Gold Creek – 100% WI in 1,280 hectares in NW Alberta

West Kakwa – 100% WI in 1,280 hectares of Alberta Montney rights

PNG Exchange

PNG Exchange is the energy industry’s central hub for acquiring and divesting properties, assets and opportunities.

PNGX is the largest platform for reaching the widest number of interested parties in the marketplace. PNGX gives you a 24 hours sales team to promote your opportunity when you’re not and is the most inexpensive form of advertising for energy professionals.

PNG Exchange has a new pricing plan for companies of all sizes. Get an instant quote for your company today!