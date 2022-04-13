LNG Canada welcomes new Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC – LNG Canada announces Jason Klein as new CEO, effective immediately.

Mr. Klein brings to the position a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of liquified natural gas (LNG), its role in the global energy transition to lower carbon energy and the part LNG Canada will play in that transition. He joins LNG Canada from Shell Canada, where he served as VP Canada Integrated Gas, accountable for developing Shell’s Integrated Gas business, including oversight and governance of the LNG Canada project.

One of the largest private investments in Canadian history, LNG Canada is a long-life asset with a 40-year export license that will initially produce 14 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) LNG for export. It reached a final investment decision in October 2018 and is currently under construction in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

“I’m excited to join the team, especially at this time with construction in Kitimat progressing steadily and safely towards completion and the organization preparing for decades of successful operations,” said Mr. Klein. “LNG Canada and its joint venture participants are committed to setting the benchmark for economically, environmentally and socially responsible LNG development in Canada, creating a positive and lasting legacy with First Nations, the local community and all British Columbians based on our values of safety, collaboration, respect and transparency.”

Klein began his career with Shell in 2016, following its global acquisition of BG Group where Jason held assignments in the Middle East, Europe, North America and Australia in roles spanning the legal function, upstream operations and LNG developments over a period of 13 years (starting in 2003). Following the BG takeover, Klein became Vice President US LNG within Shell’s Integrated Gas business, responsible for leading its development of the Elba Island LNG project near Savannah, Georgia. He subsequently became U.S. Chief of Staff and VP US Energy Transition Strategy. He has a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Trinity University in San Antonio and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas School of Law.

“Jason takes over accountability for LNG Canada at a very important and active time,” said Susannah Pierce, Shell Canada Limited President and Country Chair. “He has extensive background in natural gas and LNG and a commitment to ensuring LNG Canada’s relationships with First Nations, communities and other stakeholders remain strong and resilient. He is also keenly aware of the important role lower carbon LNG can play in the energy transition, and I am confident he will continue to look for ways to ensure LNG Canada remains a top performer in this regard.”

Now 60% complete, the LNG Canada project remains on track to deliver its first cargo by the middle of this decade. With approximately 5,000 highly skilled Canadians currently employed at its Kitimat site, the project is delivering substantial economic benefits to British Columbia and to Canada. The cumulative value of its contracts and subcontracts to local, Indigenous and other businesses to date exceeds $3.6 billion, and includes $2.8 billion to Indigenous-owned and local area businesses.

Klein takes over from Interim CEO Steve Corbin, who returns to his role of Vice President and Executive Project Director.

“I would like to thank Steve for his leadership as Interim CEO during the transition and his sizeable contributions to our execution success as VP and Executive Project Director,” said Klein.